Amaechi Urges Rivers Residents to Vote for Cole

Former Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi has called on Rivers residents to go all out, vote  and support  Tonye Cole, the APC gubernatorial candidate of the state on March 18.

A statement from Amaechi’s media office said he made the call  when he visited the  Northern community in Rivers.

The statement  said that Amaechi also campaigned with Tonye Cole at Computer Village and other parts of Garrison axis as well as at Oroworoko Community ahead of the election.

Amaechi also urged the residents of the state to  protect their votes on election day.

“All we need from you is to go out and vote, and protect your votes; everybody should be his own policeman.

“When you vote, sit down there until they upload it, even when they upload it, escort them to the Ward Centre, let them upload it there.

” Another set of people should escort them to the Local Government centre, that’s how you become your own policeman,” he said.

Amaechi told the people…



