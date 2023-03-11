Amaechi Urges Rivers Residents to Vote for Cole





Former Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi has called on Rivers residents to go all out, vote and support Tonye Cole, the APC gubernatorial candidate of the state on March 18.

A statement from Amaechi’s media office said he made the call when he visited the Northern community in Rivers.

The statement said that Amaechi also campaigned with Tonye Cole at Computer Village and other parts of Garrison axis as well as at Oroworoko Community ahead of the election.

Amaechi also urged the residents of the state to protect their votes on election day.

“All we need from you is to go out and vote, and protect your votes; everybody should be his own policeman.

“When you vote, sit down there until they upload it, even when they upload it, escort them to the Ward Centre, let them upload it there.

” Another set of people should escort them to the Local Government centre, that’s how you become your own policeman,” he said.

Amaechi told the people…





Source: Thisday Newspaper