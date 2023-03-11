Atiku Writes INEC, Demands Immediate Compliance with Court Order on Poll





*PDP wants EFCC, Police, DSS to commence prosecution of INEC’s Chairman/officials for ‘financially compromising electoral laws’

*Trouble in APC as National Vice Chairman calls for resignation of Abdullahi Adamu, Omisore

Chuks Okocha and Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar has written to the Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, demanding immediate compliance with a recent court order on the inspection of the election materials used during the poll.

On the same day, the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Vice Chairman (North-west), Dr. Salihu Lukman called for the resignation of the party’s National Chairman, Abdulahi Adamu and National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omsiore, in the interest of the party.

Also yesterday, the PDP asked the Police, the Department of State Security (DSS) and the Economic and Financial…





Source: Thisday Newspaper