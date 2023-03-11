Boris Johnson to Deliver 2023 Anyiam-Osigwe Lecture





* Ex British PM will offer solutions to some global challenges, says organisers

Bennett Oghifo

Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and Member of Parliament, Boris Johnson will address the 16th session of the Osigwe Anyiam-Osigwe annual lecture series.

The former UK leader will address the august gathering in Lagos on March 27, 2023, coming after the last edition that was addressed by the President Muhammadu Buhari.

While announcing the 2023 event, Acting Coordinator-General of Osigwe Anyiam-Osigwe Foundation, George Anyiam-Osigwe noted that the former UK Prime Minister joins a list of several distinguished men and women who have served as keynote speakers at the Foundation’s annual Lecture.

They include: F.W. de Klerk, former President of South Africa; Shimon Peres, former Prime Minister and President of Israel; former American Vice-President Al Gore and his wife, Tipper Gore; His Majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the 16th Asantehene of Ghana; John Major, former…





Source: Thisday Newspaper