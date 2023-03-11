CSOs Allege N146bn Fraud at NEDC 





Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

Some Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), Al-Mushahid Initiative for Transparency and Accountability, and the People’s Advocacy for Transparency and Accountability, have accused the management of the North East Development Commission (NEDC) of involvement in N146 billion fraud.

The groups called on the Managing Director of the North-East Development Commission, Mohammed Alkali, to respond to allegations of mismanagement of budgetary allocations, amounting to N146,191,606,649.25.

The NGOs asserted that the management of the company refused to respond to a Freedom of Information (FoI) request from the two organisations in relation to the allegations.

The groups sought the management’s response failing which the issue would be reported to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, the Nigerian Police Force, and other anti-graft agencies.

Speaking at a media briefing in Abuja, the National President of AITA, Aminu Majidadi, and the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper