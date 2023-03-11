Emenike, Abia APC Mourn as Party Loses NWC Member,  Nwosu





Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

Barely nine days to the conclusion of the 2023 general election, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has lost its National Welfare Secretary, Chief Friday Nwosu.

His demise has brought deep sorrow and grief to the Governorship Candidate of the party, High Chief Ikechi Emenike, the leadership and the entire Abia APC family.

A statement issued by his son, Pastor Chibuzo Nwosu on behalf of the Nwosu family, said that the “shocking death of our dearly beloved father, husband, uncle and brother, the National Welfare Secretary of the APC, occurred (on Thursday) after a very brief illness”.

Reacting to the eternal passage of the Abia-born member of the ruling party’s NWC, the Abia APC governorship candidate said that the party has lost “a very strong pillar in Abia”.

He described Nwosu’s death as “a personal loss” adding that he was “a highly dependable ally, trusted friend and a straightforward politician not…





Source: Thisday Newspaper