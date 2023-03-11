Kwara Women Hold Rally for AbdulRazaq’s Second Term Bid





• Say Gov’s reforms on gender parity, youth engagement best in Nigeria

Thousands of Kwara women, led by female government cabinet members and ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates Saturday held a rally to mobilize support for the re-election of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

The rally was part of the activities to commemorate the international women’s day (IWD) in the state.

The rally commenced at the Queen Elizabeth Secondary School Ilorin, the state capital, and criss-crossed some major streets of the metropolis, with marchers displaying various banners that spoke of the strides of the governor in gender mainstreaming and other programmes designed to protect women’s interest.

The rally was also attended by party faithful, women and youths support groups in the state.

“This is an after event of celebration of the International Women’s Day, and all the women in Kwara came together to celebrate His Excellency AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for…





Source: Thisday Newspaper