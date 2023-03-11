NBC Threatens to Shut Stations Airing Programmes Detrimental to National Security





Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has vowed to close down broadcast stations airing programmes capable of undermining national security and peaceful co-existence.

The Director-General NBC, Malam Balarabe Ilelah, issued the warning at a meeting with broadcast stations on the coverage of the Presidential, National Assembly, Gubernatorial and state assembly elections.

“The NBC is giving its last warning to broadcast stations and will not hesitate to shut or revoke the license of any when convinced that its activities are capable of undermining the peaceful co-existence of the country.

“Any further breaches of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code and Act will no longer be tolerated,’’ he warned.

He said the Commission monitored the coverage of the elections by some broadcast stations and was petrified that some of them yielded air time to unpatriotic individuals to make subversive, hateful, and inciting utterances, particularly…





Source: Thisday Newspaper