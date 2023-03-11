Northern Community in Rivers State Backs Tonye Cole for Governor





The Northern Community in Rivers State has thrown its weight behind the Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Arch. Tonye Cole.

This was confirmed by the Chief Imam of Rivers State, Alhaji Haliru Imam when they played host to the former Minister of Transportation and former Governor, Rt Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi as part of his campaign rounds for the APC governorship candidate in Port Harcourt yesterday.

Imam said (to Amaechi), “We know Tonye Cole being a Pastor will be good like you. I remember when you were in power, people were shouting about Northerners, but you told us, ‘feel free, this is your home.’ During your tenure, the Christian Muslim Board existed, but today there is nothing like pilgrim board even to Christians, because of one man.”

The Northerners also complained about the current administration’s handling of Slaughter in Trans-Amadi and Taskforce issues. They expressed hope that Tonye Cole will do…





Source: Thisday Newspaper