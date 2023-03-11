PDP: LP will Face Defeat in Abia Guber Poll





Bennett Oghifo

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia State yesterday declared that the Labour Party (LP) in the state would face thorough defeat in the next Saturday governorship and the state House of Assembly elections.

The PDP in a statement signed by Michael Nwabueze, for its Campaign Council in Abia said that Abia people are already aware that Mr. Peter Obi, who made a majority of them vote for LP on the February 25, would not be on the ballot election.

The PDP Campaign Council berated the LP in Abia for alleging that it (PDP) had concluded plans to violently rig the March 18 governorship election, stressing that the reverse is the case.

“Our attention has been drawn to a purported petition by the desperate gang of former All Progressives Congress (APC) members that have hijacked the Labour Party in Abia State titled, “Threat by the PDP-led government in Abia to violently rig the proposed March 18 governorship election in Abia,” and we wish to state…





Source: Thisday Newspaper