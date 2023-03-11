Samuel Chukwueze: Finally Finds His Rythm? 





In spite of being an exciting player and a nightmare for most defenders, his lack of goals has been a concern to most managers. Prior to this campaign, his best figure in terms of goal involvements was 13 (5 goals, 8 assists) which he achieved in 2020-2021. Things seems to have taken a new turn for Samuel Chukwueze after the Nigeria international contributed 20 goals to his club so far this season

Samuel Chukwueze continued his excellent season with two assists as Villarreal claimed a 2-0 road win over Almeria in a La Liga match at the Power Horse Stadium last weekend.

In doing so, the 2015 FIFA U17 World Cup winner took his goal involvements for the 2022-2023 campaign to 20 (10 goals, 10 assists), making it the first time in Chukwueze’s professional career that he has hit double digits for goals and assists in a single season.

Prior to this campaign, his best figure in terms of goal involvements was 13 (5 goals, 8 assists) which he achieved in 2020-2021.

After…





Source: Thisday Newspaper