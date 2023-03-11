Sanwo-Olu Deserves Second Term, Says Ex-Presidential Aspirant





A former APC Presidential aspirant, Chief Stanley Osifo, says Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu deserves reelection to sustain his commendable trajectories in Lagos State.

Osifo, in a statement on Saturday in Lagos, commended Sanwo-Olu’s developmental strides and constant engagement with residents, the business habitat and other inhabitants of the state.

“Many Lagosians are getting better feel from his (Sanwo-Olu) direct interactions and humble dispositi6on to issues that bother them and his offer of solutions to myriad of these issues.

“Babajide Sanwo Olu has continued to assure Lagosians of their safety and secured living irrespective of tribe, ethnic or religious affiliations before, during and after elections.

“He has promised a Lagos that is on the Rise. Lagos will get better developed with Sanwo Olu,” the APC chieftain said.

According to him, Sanwo Olu has utilised funds generated to create a Lagos that is better than where he met it.

He said that Sanwo…





Source: Thisday Newspaper