THE BLIND SIDE OF IRREGULAR MIGRATION





Irregular migration is driven by poverty, writes Bell Ihua

“Dem no dey tell man, na man dey decide for himself,” meaning no one is told what to do, everyone is responsible for his or her own decisions. This phrase is one of the ‘commandments’ of irregular migration, gleaned from a research study I led a few years ago. In 2017 to be precise, with the support of the German Embassy in Nigeria, I was privileged to serve as principal investigator on a study on irregular migration, or ‘illegal’ migration as we call it colloquially. The study sought to examine the motivations for irregular migration from the lived experiences of actual and prospective migrants exploring emigration options through the dreaded Sahara Desert and the Mediterranean Sea, with hopes of arriving Europe someday. It was really about understanding this phenomenon dubbed ‘Europe by road’ and the psyche of those young Nigerians who seek, against all odds, to make those arduous journeys….





Source: Thisday Newspaper