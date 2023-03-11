UN: Killing of 30 Borno Fishermen by ISWAP Deeply Shocking





*Says it’s another horrific reminder of violence in the region

The United Nations has condemned the killing of no fewer than 30 fishermen in Mukdolo village, Ngala Local Government Area of Borno State, last Wednesday by fighters of the Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP), describing it as “deeply shocking.”

The ISWAP fighters invaded the village (located in Nigeria-Cameroon border along the fringes of Lake Chad) in their numbers, torturing their victims before killing them.

In a statement on Thursday, Matthias Schmale, UN resident and humanitarian coordinator, said the attack is a reminder of the sufferings faced by residents in the 13 years of armed conflict in Nigeria’s North-east.

The statement reads: “The United Nations strongly condemns the ambush and brutal killing of more than 30 civilians in Mukdolo village in Ngala Local Government Area of Borno State yesterday.

“Several people were also reportedly injured, and others are still missing…





Source: Thisday Newspaper