Victory for Michael Prest in  Nevis





Azuka Ogujiuba

In a landmark ruling on February 10, Justice Patrick Thompson Jr in the Caribbean Island of Nevis cleared businessman Michael Prest (brother of former beauty queen, Helen Prest) of all allegations of wrongdoings in the running of his bank.

In Claim No: NEVHCV2021/0099, Justice Thompson quashed the decision of the Nevis’s Regulator of International Banking restricting the activities of Prest’s bank called BONI.

Thus, Prest was successful in his claim for Judicial Review.

Prest, described by Businessweek as one of “The Rich Boys”, also owns Petrodel. He is a protégée of the late King of Oil, Marc Rich.

Prest has had a home in Nevis since 1996. He is the owner of Bank of Nevis International Limited (BONI) and one of the largest employers of the small Idyllic Caribbean Island,

In June 2021 the Island’s Regulator Heidi Lynn Sutton and its Regulator of International Banking, Phil Jones sought to weaponize their position by serving Prest…





Source: Thisday Newspaper