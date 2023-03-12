443 Boko Haram Terrorists Surrender as Death Toll in ISWAP Clash Rises to 300





Kingsley Nweze in Abuja

No fewer than 443 more Boko Haram terrorists and family members who escaped the week-long sustained massive attacks by the Islamic State of West Africa (ISWAP) fighters in Borno State have surrendered to the military.

This is as the death toll arising from the clash between Boko Haram fighters and ISWAP has risen to 300 on the side of Boko Haram.

223 Boko Haram elements surrendered to the Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF) troops in Diffa and Gueskerou, in the Republic of Niger, between March 7 and 10, 2023.

Another 220 members of the Boko Haram terrorists surrendered to the troops of Operation Hadin Kai on March 10. The surrendered fighters revealed that the ongoing rivalry between both factions had forced them to escape to safer areas.

Since February 27, 2023, the members of the Boko Haram sect have been fleeing their enclaves amidst deadly attacks targeted at the group in Gaizuwa, otherwise known as Mantari, Gabchari, Kashmiri,…





Source: Thisday Newspaper