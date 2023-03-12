As Rainy Season Starts, NiMet Cautions Pilots, Passengers, Others against Thunderstorms





Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has urged pilots and passengers to be wary of thunderstorms and other dangerous weather conditions following the onset of rains, stressing that thunderstorms can also cause delays, diversion, and cancellations of flights.

It noted that the effects of thunderstorms are dangerous to the aviation industry, particularly the aircraft operations, and passengers, adding that the threats extend to the safety of lives and property.

NiMet noted that rains currently prevalent in the Southern parts of Nigeria and occasionally around the central states, are usually accompanied by severe thunderstorms, which are bound to affect air navigation.

In a statement issued yesterday by its General Manager in charge of Public Relations, Muntari Yusuf, the agency said: “NiMet predicted rainfall to be earlier than the long-term average in most parts of the country during the 2023 Seasonal Climate Prediction (SCP). The onset is…





Source: Thisday Newspaper