Court Sentences PDP Chieftains to Two-year Jail Term over Money Laundering





Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

A Federal High Court sitting in Bauchi has sentenced two chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to a two-year jail term each for their complicity in conspiracy and money laundering to the tune of N142 million.

The presiding judge Justice Hassan Dikko convicted the duo on March 2, while ruling on a two count charge brought against the defendants by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC).

This was revealed in a statement issued the spokesman of the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren released at the weekend.

The statement said the defendants were first arraigned on June 4, 2018 and re-arraigned on October 16, 2018 on a two count charge for allegedly receiving over N142 million to influence the outcome of the 2015 presidential elections in Bauchi State.

The defendants had pleaded not guilty to the charges, setting the stage for the case to proceed to full trial.

In the course of trial, the prosecution presented one witness and…





Source: Thisday Newspaper