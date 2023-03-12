Federal Commissioner Advocates Access to Technology for Women





Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

A federal commissioner and former Director-General of NAPTIP, Imaan Sulaiman Ibrahim, has advocated the availability of technology for all Nigerian women, particularly women in the nation’s Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp.

Sulaiman, who made the call weekend in Abuja in furtherance to the commemoration of the International Women’s Day (IWD), which was organized by NEXIM Bank, said with exposure to technology, women in the camps who have fled troubled communities and whose privacy have been violated, would be more flexible in making informed choices about their lives and those that affect their families and society.

Emphasising that there exists limitless possibilities, she stated that women must desist from listening to negative remarks, which she said sometimes come from women themselves, adding that mental health should be above all things.

“Digital world should be embraced by everyone. Let key people who have access make it possible…





Source: Thisday Newspaper