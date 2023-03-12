Former LASAA MD, Sanusi, Canvasses Support for Sanwo-Olu





The immediate past Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Lagos State Signage and Advertising Agency (LASAA), Mr. Mobolaji Sanusi, has called on the people of Lagos to support the reelection bid of the state governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his running mate, Dr. Kadiri Obafemi Hamzat come Saturday, March 18,2023.

Sanusi, a corporate legal consultant, hinged his call on Sanwo-Olu’s sterling performance, which he noted cut across all areas of governance in the past four years.

Sanusi’s call for support was contained in a press statement made available to THISDAY weekend, where he lauded the state governor and his deputy for forging a United front in the running of the state’s affairs.

“As Lagosians, one of the important things for us to do, going into the election, is to renew the mandate of Mr. Governor by confidently casting our votes for him to ensure continuity of his developmental strides.

“Sanwo-Olu and his running mate have in the last four…





Source: Thisday Newspaper