Ikpeazu:  Obi Has No Similarities with Alex Otti





Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, yesterday said that the candidate of the Labour Party in the state, Dr. Alex Otti, has no similarities in character with the presidential candidate of the party, Mr. Peter Obi.

Ikpeazu, who spoke with journalists in Aba, said while Obi was noted for his modest, frugal and simple lifestyle, the LP candidate in the state was the opposite.

He said that Abia voters were aware that there was no connection between Obi and Otti’s schools of thought.

He also said that the move by Otti and the LP in the state to capitalize on what has been described as the “Obi Political Tsunami” to capture the Abia Government House would fail because the people were aware that Otti was not Obi in all ramifications.

Ikpeazu equally said the Obi phenomenon must not be narrowed down to the efforts of LP, stressing that doing so would diminish the huge efforts put in by several angry Nigerians and first-time voters, who were not members of any…





