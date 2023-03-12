INEC’s Weak Attempt to Justify Elections Irregularities





The Independent National Electoral Commission’s recent admission of irregularities in logistics, election technology, and conduct of personnel during the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections may have justified the allegation by the opposition parties that the electoral umpire failed to deliver on its promises, Adedayo Akinwale writes

For many people, the recent presidential election was supposed to be different in view of the presumed experience of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from the previous elections. INEC was supposed to have learnt from the challenges from the previous elections and made adequate preparations to ensure those problems were not encountered again. But this was not to be.

The promise by the commission to conduct credible elections was largely responsible for the approval of N305 billion for INEC by President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration for the 2023 election. The budget was the highest budget for…





Source: Thisday Newspaper