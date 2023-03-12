Kalu, Wase, Jaji, Betara, Others Eye Gbajabiamila’s Seat as Race Kicks off









*Tinubu, Shettima, APC leaders to meet N’Assembly members-elect tomorrow over zoning of principal offices

*May settle for Christian senate president to balance same faith presidential ticket

Deji Elumoye, Adedayo Akinwale and Udora Orizu in Abuja

With the issuance of the certificate of returns to the members-elect of the House of Representatives by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the race for the principal offices, particularly the speaker, has begun, ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly on June 13, THISDAY’s investigation has revealed.

THISDAY also gathered that the meeting between the President-elect, Bola Tinubu; his vice, Kashim Shettima; the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and its National Assembly members-elect scheduled for Monday in Abuja, has a two-point agenda – zoning of the principal offices of the National Assembly and the March 18 elections.

Ranking members of the House…





Source: Thisday Newspaper