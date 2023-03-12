Labour Party Threatens to Occupy INEC Offices Nationwide over Commission’s Refusal to Allow Inspection of Materials









*Accuses INEC of reconfiguring BVAS without the representatives of parties

*Obi’s lawyers vow to take legal action against electoral umpire

Segun James

The Labour Party (LP) has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of frustrating its petition against the outcome of the 2023 presidential election by not allowing it to inspect election materials as ordered by the Appeal Court.

LP also raised the alarm that INEC had started reconfiguring the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) without the presence of the representatives of political parties.

This is as the legal team of the presidential candidate of the LP, Mr. Peter Obi has vowed to take legal action against the commission over its “deliberate” refusal to allow its client to inspect presidential election materials in line with the orders of the Court of Appeal.

At a press conference in Lagos yesterday, the party’s spokesman, Dr. Yunusa Tanko, accused INEC of disobeying the order…





Source: Thisday Newspaper