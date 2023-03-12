Leave Political Parties Alone, Concentrate on Elections, NNPP Tells INEC





John Shiklam in Kaduna and Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPC) has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to allow political parties run their affairs while it concentrates on the management of elections.

This is just as the governorship candidate of the party in Kaduna State, Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi, has urged the residents of the state to reject governorship candidates promoting religion and tribal sentiments in the March 18 elections.

Reacting to the Supreme Court judgment that ordered the commission to accept Senator Rufai Hanga as the senatorial candidate for Kano Central in place of former Kano Governor, Ibrahim Shekarau, the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Dr. Agbo Major said INEC should not involve itself in who becomes a candidate of a political party.

INEC had refused to accept Senator Hanga as the candidate, declaring Senator Shekarau as the winner of the election even when he had left the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper