Makinde: I’ll Treat Christians, Muslims without Favouritism





· Receives blessings of Aare Musulumi, Chief Imam of Ibadanland

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Oyo State Governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde yesterday pledged that he would serve the people of the state equally and fairly without any bias or favouritism when re-elected.

Makinde also noted that when re-elected, his administration would continue to be fair and just in relation with all religions in the state as he had done in the last 45 months.

He made the promise yesterday when he paid a visit to Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland, Edo and Delta states, Alhaji Daud Akinola, in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

The governor, who received Akinola’s blessings, also garnered Chief Imam of Ibadanland, Sheikh Abdul-Ganiy Agbotomokekere’s support for his re-election bid.

The duo of Aare Musulumi and Chief Imam of Ibadanland commended Makinde for governing the state with the fear of God as well as being fair to the Muslim Ummah and adherents of other religions in the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper