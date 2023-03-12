Nigerian Communication Experts Recommend More Research on Nigerian Elections





Renowned Nigerian communication experts have given their verdict on the recent presidential election campaigns and the results of the voting, as announced recently by the Independent National Election Commission (INEC).

Their verdict, which aligns with those of many segments of the international media community, is that many things went wrong with the planning for voting, the conduct of the elections, the communication of the results, and the aftermath.

They acknowledge, nevertheless, that there was much that went well with the elections, and recommend more research to understand what happened and consequently the strengthening of democracy through free and fair elections.

The Nigerian communication experts who represent multiple communication associations that include the African Council for Communication Education (ACCE) and the Association of Communication Scholars and Practitioners of Nigeria (ACSPN) reported that among the things that were adjudged to have gone…





Source: Thisday Newspaper