Obi Prevented North from Retaining Presidency, Says Wike





· Describes Obi as hero of 2023 presidential poll

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Mr. Nyesom Wike yesterday noted that the decision of the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi to contest the last presidential election prevented the north from retaining the presidency.

Contrary to insinuation that he did not support Obi, Wike added that what most people failed to realise “is that LP’s presidential candidate remains his hero of the 2023 presidential election.”

He made the remarks during an interactive meeting with Technical Dealers Association of Nigeria, Computer Dealers Association, Garrison Phone Dealers Association and Building Materials Traders Association in Port Harcourt yesterday.

At the session, Wike said the decision of Obi to contest the presidential election on the platform of the LP prevented the north from retaining power after the end of President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure.

Wike described…





Source: Thisday Newspaper