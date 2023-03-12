PANDEF Raises Doubt over INEC’s Sincerity to Conduct March 18 Elections – THISDAYLIVE

Sunday Aborisade and Emameh Gabriel in Abuja

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has questioned the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) sincerity in conducting a free and transparent election by postponing the governorship and State House of Assembly elections three days after obtaining court approval to reconfigure the Commission’s Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

The body has also described how the electoral umpire postponed the governorship and state House of Assembly elections earlier today, March 11, as Machiavellian.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Ken Robinson, PANDEF noted that it was less than 72 hours to the scheduled Governorship and State Assembly elections before the Court of Appeal, Abuja, granted INEC the relief they sought because if not given they won’t be able to hold the polls. They gave the impression the elections would hold as was scheduled”, but after the judgment, the…