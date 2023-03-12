Perish Thought of Upturning Tinubu’s Victory, NADECO Tells Atiku, Obi – THISDAYLIVE

Segun James

The National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) Renewal Group has advised opposition parties agitating against the declaration of Senator Bola Tinubu as President-elect to perish the thought of upturning his victory.

In a statement issued yesterday in Ado-Ekiti, the group described Tinubu’s emergence as president-elect as the best that had ever happened to Nigeria in recent times.

Its National Leader, Prof. Atilade Adeeyo, described the action of the Labour Party (LP) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to upturn Tinubu’s victory through the tribunal as an exercise in futility.

He said efforts by the two runners-up at the presidential election of February 25, Mr. Peter Obi of the LP and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the PDP, challenging Tinubu’s victory, would not yield any positive result.

He advised the duo to accept defeat honourably so the country could advance.

Adeeyo described Tinubu as a strategic and patriotic leader whose strong…