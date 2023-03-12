Same Faith Ticket: Coalition Hails Calls for Adamu’s Resignation





* Backs North-central for Senate Presidency

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

A coalition of civil society organisations (CSOs), under the aegis of Conference of Nigeria Civil Rights Activists (CNCRA), has urged the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, to heed the calls for his resignation in the interest of equity, fairness and justice.

The CNCRA said Adamu’s exit as APC national chairman would ensure power balancing in the incoming Bola Tinubu ‘s APC-led government.

The group gave the commendation in a statement signed by its Convener, Pastor Ifeanyi Odili, and Secretary, Mr. Sina Akadiri, and made available to journalists in Abuja on Sunday.

The rights activists said Adamu’s resignation would also be a great opportunity for the APC to assuage the feelings of Christians towards the same faith arrangement of the party in the recently concluded presidential election.

The CNCRA commended the National Vice-Chairman…





Source: Thisday Newspaper