What the Taxi Driver Told Me

With five Bolt drivers cancelling on me (they are, after all, never reliable), I opted for the taxi at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos. The driver, whom I will simply call Frank, was softspoken and friendly, so much so I did not haggle when he told me the fare was N7,000. I asked him why it was that expensive and he mumbled something about the airport charges which have gone up “despite the hardship in the land”. He said he had to pay N1,000 at the park.

I like to pick the brain of the average Nigerian to get a grasp of the view from the streets, so I was very eager to hear Frank’s takes on some of the developments around us. The first thing he told me was the suffering caused by the naira redesign. As I expressed my sympathies on the sufferings slammed on Nigerians by the policy, I could see Frank go up in flames of anger.

“They said they did it so that Tinubu would not win the presidential…





Source: Thisday Newspaper