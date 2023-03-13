2023 Guber: Benue APC Vows to Deal with Members over Anti-party Activities





George Okoh in Makurdi

The Benue State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Austin Agada, has vowed to deal decisively with those sabotaging the party by indulging in anti-party activities in the state.

Agada was reacting to a call by an APC support group in the state, APC League of Voters, who called for the punishment of Senator Barnabas Gemade, whom they accused of anti-party activities.

Gemade is one of the governorship aspirants who contested in the primaries on the platform of the APC for the 2023 general election. After he lost in the primaries, he went to court against the party challenging the outcome of the gubernatorial primary elections.

The group, in a statement signed by its Leaders and Secretary, Orduen Aernan and Bem Adoor respectively, said they have reviewed the behaviour and activities of Gemade, and have come to the conclusion that he is rather a grave threat and a disaster to APC in the state.

They noted that they would be…





Source: Thisday Newspaper