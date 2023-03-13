Alleged Intimidation: Kwara PDP Campaign Council Calls for IG’s Intervention





Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council in Kwara State has called the Inspector General of Police (IG) Mr. Usman Alkali Baba, to intervene in the alleged intimidation and harassment of members of the party by the state police command.

Already, the campaign council said that no fewer than seven members of the PDP at the Ode Ishowo and Koro Sayodun axis in Alanamu ward of Ilorin West Local Government of the state have been intimidated by the men of the police command.

A statement issued in Ilorin yesterday signed by the Director of Media, PDP Campaign Council, Mr. Lawal Sharafadeen, the party said:”The unjust intimidation and harassment of electorate sympathetic to the party at Polling Units 031 and 032, Ode Ishowo and Koro Sayodun axis in Alanamu ward of Ilorin West Local Government.

“About seven innocent accredited voters have so far been victims of this unfortunate occurrence, through calls and texts, asking them to…





Source: Thisday Newspaper