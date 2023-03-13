As Nigeria Struggles with Crude Theft, Saudi Aramco Posts Record $161bn Profits





Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Saudi Aramco yesterday announced record profits of $161 billion from its 2022 operations as the largely state-owned oil company cashed in on a tumultuous year in energy markets that resulted in high oil prices.

The Saudi Arabian producer said it sold more oil than in 2021, improved refining margins and benefited from strong crude prices, which helped net income rise 47 per cent to its highest since the company began publishing results after listing in 2019.

But the result from Saudi Arabia was in sharp contrast to that of Nigeria, which is still struggling to meet its Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) quota, blaming this on oil theft and vandalism of its pipeline infrastructure.

Saudi Arabia currently produces over 10 million barrels per day (bpd) and has produced all of its OPEC allocation, with some spare capacity, while the output of Nigeria, which has a production quota of about 1.8 million bpd, stood at 1.3 million bpd in…





Source: Thisday Newspaper