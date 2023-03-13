Atiku: Wike’s ‘40-year-old Whisky’ Comment Confirms He’s Under Alcohol Influence





*Says Rivers governor’s grouse not about southern presidency

*Commends moves to secure US, UK visa ban against governor

Chuks Okocha and Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, yesterday, said comments by Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike that he was sipping a 40-year-old whisky while watching him, and others protest on national television confirmed that Wike spoke under the influence of alcohol.

In a statement by his Special Assistant on Public Communication, Mr. Phrank Shaibu, Atiku, cautioned Wike to stay off alcohol, as it had not only affected his voice and demeanour but also his thinking faculty.

Atiku claimed the governor’s grouse with him had nothing to do with southern presidency but a manifestation of his bitter loss. He commended moves to secure visa ban against Wike in the United States and United Kingdom.

Wike had said, “As they were protesting, I just sat down and took a 40-year whisky….





Source: Thisday Newspaper