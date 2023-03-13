Delta CP: How 15 Naval Ratings Invaded Police Station, Beat Up Sergeant





Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Delta State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ari Mohammed Ali, yesterday narrated how 15 naval personnel invaded Enerhen Police Station at Effurun in Uvwie Local Government Area of the state and beat up a police sergeant.

He said that a naval rating identified as Kevwe Ejaita who lodged at Oguta Lake behind Enerhen Police Station Hotel along with two others, had last Wednesday at about 2.45 p.m., drove out to the hotel and had an altercation with one of the policemen posted as station guards at the security barrier in front of the station.

The state police boss disclosed that the said naval rating, Kevwe returned surprisingly the next day with about 15 other ratings and attacked the police sergeant with whom he had the altercation the previous day, tore his uniform and inflicted injuries on his face.

Ari, in a statement signed on his behalf by the State Police Public Relations Officer, Edafe Bright, said: “On 08/03/2023 at about 14. 45 hours…





Source: Thisday Newspaper