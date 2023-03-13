Ensure Next Abia Gov Emerges via Credible, Transparent Poll, NUJ Urged INEC 





Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Abia State Council, has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure that the next governor of the state emerges through a credible and transparent process.

The NUJ made the call in a seven-point communique issued at its monthly congress, saying that the March 18 poll has presented the electoral umpire an opportunity to redeem its image after “the show of shame” in the February 25 presidential and National Assembly polls.

The Council, in the communique signed by the chairman, Victor Ndukwe, and secretary, Adaeze Ralph-Igbokwe, specifically warned INEC against repeating its failure to transmit election results direct from the polling units as was the case on February 25.

Apparently reading the mood of the electorate following the outcome of the presidential election, the Council encouraged Abians and residents not to allow apathy to set in and prevent them from…





Source: Thisday Newspaper