Group Urges Soli to Join House Speaker Race 





*Says next speaker should come from Northwest

Udora Orizu in Abuja

A group in the National Assembly known as the Legislative Governance Group has called on Hon. Sada Soli who’s from Northwest-Katsina State, to join the race for the position of speaker of the House of Representatives in the 10th National Assembly.

Hon. Sada Soli was re-elected to the 10th National Assembly to represent the people of Kaita/jibia Federal Constituency, Katsina State.

In a statement titled “Happy birthday Hon. Sada Soli, the groups secretary general Stanley Ekpa said, “it is an era for service” the group says following the victory of the All Progressives Congress at the presidential election, it is time for the party to constitute the leadership of the National Assembly, ensuring power balancing amongst all geo-political zones.

The group said their call for Hon. Sada Soli to join the speakership race is premised on his credentials of competence, experience, and years of impactful…





Source: Thisday Newspaper