Guber, Assembly Polls: House Extends Plenary Resumption by One Week





Udora Orizu in Abuja

Ahead of the upcoming gubernatorial and state Houses of Assembly elections scheduled to hold Saturday, March 18, the House of Representatives has extended its plenary resumption by one week.

The governorship election, which was initially scheduled for Saturday, 11th March 2023, was postponed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by one week, to enable the reconfiguration of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines.

The Clerk of the House, Dr Yahaya Danzaria, who announced the plenary resumption postponement via a notice sent to all the members, said: “This is to inform all Honourable Members and the general public that the House of Representatives will resume plenary on Tuesday, 21st March, 2023 at 11:00 am as against the 14th of March earlier announced.

“This change is intended to allow members to partake in the rescheduled gubernatorial elections. All inconveniences are highly regretted.”





Source: Thisday Newspaper