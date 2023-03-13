Guber, Assembly Polls: JAMB Postpones Mock-UTME to March 30





Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has postponed the 2023 Mock-UTME earlier scheduled for Thursday, March 16, 2023, to Thursday, March 30, 2023.

The shift in date is partly due to the change in the date of the gubernatorial and state Houses of Assembly elections earlier scheduled to hold on Saturday, March 11, 2023 but now moved to March 18, 2023.

In a statement released by the spokesperson of the Board, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, on Monday, candidates, who registered early and indicated their willingness to take the Mock-UTME, would be notified as to when to print their Mock-UTME notification slip, which would contain their centres and other details.

It also stated that the Board also wants to use the opportunity to announce that this year’s UTME would witness some groundbreaking innovations aimed at addressing observed infractions and centre failures.

The statement read in part: “The 2023 Mock-UTME earlier scheduled for…





Source: Thisday Newspaper