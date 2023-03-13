NAFDAC, NDLEA, NCS Agree to Partner to Fight Narcotics, Drug Abuse among Youths





Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) have resolved to collaborate with other stakeholders in the health sector, in the fight against illicit drug production, trafficking, consumption as well as in curbing related organised crime.

In a statement signed by its Media Consultant, Sanya Akintola, NAFDAC noted that according to the 2018 National Drug Use Survey, the prevalence of any drug use was 14.4 per cent or 14.3 million people between the ages of 15 and 64 years.

It also that an estimated 10.8 per cent of the population or 10.6 million people, had used cannabis in the past year with the average age of initiation of cannabis use among the general population put at 19 years.

The statement said that the government agencies pledged joint efforts to tackle illicit drug abuse in Lagos, at the launch and dissemination of…





Source: Thisday Newspaper