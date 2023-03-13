Nigeria’s Signature Bank: We Have No Affiliation with Collapsed New York Financial Institution





Nigeria’s Signature Bank Limited on Monday clarified that it does not have any affiliation with Signature Bank, New York, that was shut down by United States financial regulators on Sunday.

The financial institution with head office in Abuja, disclosed this in a statement made available to THISDAY.

It said: “The attention of the bank has been drawn to recent news surrounding the closure of Signature Bank, New York, by US financial regulators on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

“For purposes of clarity, we wish to inform the general public that Signature Bank Limited has no affiliation, relationship, or connection (business or otherwise) with Signature Bank, New York, or any other bank outside of Nigeria.”

Signature Bank Limited is a wholly-owned Nigerian Bank that officially opened to customers on November 21, 2022, with its Head Office in Abuja.

“Signature Bank Limited has put in place robust technology and digital banking channels that will ensure customers…





Source: Thisday Newspaper