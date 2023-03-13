NLC Gives FG 7-Day Ultimatum to End Currency Drought or Face National Strike – THISDAYLIVE

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Organised labour under the auspices of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has given the federal government one week ultimatum to resolve the issues causing the prolonged scarcity of local currency and petrol.

Addressing journalists in Abuja Monday, on the decision of the Central Working Committee of the NLC, its president, Comrade Joe Ajaero, said that the labour movement has observed with regret the sufferings the workers and Nigerians have been subjected to by the cash squeeze resulting from government’s naira redesign policy and has resolved to issue a seven-day ultimatum to the federal government to end the cash crunch or workers will stay away from duty nationwide.

While briefing newsmen on the position of labour, Ajaero said: “The :Congress wishes to inform the federal government that we will no longer keep quiet to this issue of perennial fuel scarcity and arbitrary increase of petroleum products prices.

“On…