Oba of Benin Congratulates President-elect, Tinubu





Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-City

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, has joined the list of eminent Nigerians to congratulate Nigeria’s President-elect, Senator Bola Tinubu, for emerging as the winner of the just conducted presidential election.

The monarch said Tinubu’s victory at the poll “is a victory for all Nigerians,” citing his antecedents as former Governor of Lagos State and one of the country’s foremost nationalists.

He conveyed his accolades in a letter of congratulation he addressed to the President-elect on behalf of himself and Benin Kingdom at large on March 3.

Oba Ewuare II described Tinubu as a unifier and detribalised Nigerian, who would move Nigeria to greater heights.

The letter read in part: “May I respectfully write on behalf of myself, the Royal Court Benin, members of the Royal Family, and Benin Traditional Council to happily congratulate you on a well-deserved election as the President-elect of this our great country, Nigeria.

“Your…





Source: Thisday Newspaper