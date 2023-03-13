PDP Petitions IG, Seeks Sokoto APC Chairman’s Arrest for Incitement





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Tambuwal Local Government chapter of Sokoto State has called on the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, to arrest and prosecute Sokoto State All Progressives Congress Chairman, Umar Maitafsir, over alleged offensive statement in a video that went viral.

In a petition to the Inspector General of Police, copied National Security Adviser to the President; Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission, Commissioner of Police, Sokoto State; Resident Electoral Commisisoner, Sokoto State; and Director State Security Services, Sokoto State, the PDP said the call for the arrest and prosecution of Maitafsir had become necessary to ensure peaceful conduct of the governorship and State House of Assembly elections slated for March 18.

The petition jointly signed by the PDP chairman in Tambuwal Local Government, Alhaji Umar Tsoho Tambuwal, and Party Secretary in the Local Government, Alhaji Ibrahim Altine, read: “We the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper