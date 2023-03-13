Pension Assets Up N568.33bn in 3 Months, Total Assets Now N14.99tn





Ebere Nwoji

The National Pension Commission (PenCom), has said that pension assets now stand at N14.99 trillion thus witnessing N568.33 billion growth within the space of three months from September 2022 when it stood at N14.42 trillion to N14.99 trillion as at 31 December 2022.

The commission stated this in its last quarter 2022 report of Pension sector published in its official website.

Presenting the report, the Director General of PenCom, Aisha Dahir-Umar applauded the growth in the Assets Under Management of the sector adding that it pointed to the fact that the pension industry would continue to deliver value and benefit to its stakeholders and the nation’s economy.

“During the reporting period, the Commission stepped up its efforts to ensure sustainable investment by pension funds in alternative asset classes and structured infrastructure projects that meet the strict requirements of the Pension Fund Investments Regulation. We continued our efforts to…





Source: Thisday Newspaper