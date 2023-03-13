Presidency: Buhari Didn’t Tell AGF, CBN Not to Comply With Supreme Court Judgement on Old Naira Notes 





.Says he has never done anything to obstruct cause of justice

.Insists President is respecter of judicial process and authority of courts

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Presidency on Monday reacted to public concerns that President Muhammadu Buhari had not reacted to the recent ruling of the Supreme Court extending the validity of the old currency notes of N1,000, N500 and N200 denominations to December 31, 2023.

The Presidency, in a release issued by presidential spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, stated emphatically that at no time did the President direct the Attorney General of the Federation and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) not to comply with the apex court directive on the old currency.

It said President Buhari in the close to eight years of his administration had never done anything to delay or obstruct cause of justice but will rather continue to respect judicial process and authority of the courts.

The release stated, inter alia:

"The Presidency…





Source: Thisday Newspaper