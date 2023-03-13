Soludo Urges Anambra Residents to Accept Old Banknotes, Confirms CBN’s Compliance with Supreme Court Ruling





Dike Onwuamaeze

The Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo has advised residents of the state to freely accept and transact businesses with the old N200, N500 and N1,000 as well as the new notes.

In a statement he personally signed obtained on Monday, Soludo disclosed that he spoke with the CBN governor on the matter, who in a telephone chat confirmed to him that in compliance with the Supreme Court ruling, he (Emefiele) had directed commercial banks to be accepting the old banknotes and also load their ATMs with the currencies.

The governor also threatened to shut down any commercial bank that refuses to receive the old N500 and N1,000 notes from depositors and issue same to customers.

Soludo, who is a former CBN governor added: “Commercial banks have been directed by the central bank to dispense old currency notes and to also receive same as deposits from customers.

“Tellers at the commercial banks are to generate the codes for deposits and there is no limit to the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper