US Diplomats: Even Supporters of Winners in Nigeria’s Poll Disappointed with Electoral Process





*Say INEC failed to live up to high expectations it had created for itself

*Insist Nigeria, Africa must learn from mistakes

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Two United States diplomats, Ambassador Mark Green and Johnnie Carson, have said even Nigerian citizens who supported the winners of the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections in the country were disappointed with the electoral process.

In a joint treatise, both envoys, who monitored the elections, insisted that critical lessons must be learnt very fast from the shortcomings of the last polls by Nigerians and Africans, with a view to forestalling such flaws in the future.

Writing for the Washington-based President Woodrow Wilson Centre, a United States non-partisan policy forum for tackling global issues through independent research, Green and Carson noted that, among other issues, many polling stations opened late while poll workers reported material shortages.

While Green was administrator of the…





