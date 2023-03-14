Alleged Pension Disparity: Court Fixes May 19 for Judgment on Retirees’ Suit against FG





Alex Enumah in Abuja

The National Industrial Court (NIC) in Abuja has adjourned till May 19, for judgment in the suit by aggrieved retirees challenging the federal government’s alleged discriminatory pension policy.

Justice Osatohanmwen Obaseki-Osaghae on Tuesday announced the date for judgment shortly after lawyers to the parties in the suit adopted their processes and arguments in the matter.

The retirees are challenging the alleged refusal of the federal government to review their pensions upward in line with the provisions of Section 173 of the 1999 Constitution.

In the suit marked NICN/ABJ/CS/1310/2022, instituted on their behalf by Chief Chiezonu Okpoko (SAN), the retirees are asking the court to determine the legality and applicability of Section 173 of the 1999 Constitution, Pension Acts of 2004 and 2014 and circulars issued by the federal government agencies relating to pension implementations.

The claimants, who are from the six geo-political zones are…





Source: Thisday Newspaper